Spotify Calls Him Daddy (Audio Edition)

|0:00
|-20:42
If you’re listening to this and haven’t subscribed to Not Boring, join 1,509 smart, curious, business-savvy readers by entering your e-mail address below:
All that writing about the vast riches available to podcasters made me want to record one myself!
My essays are long, so I wanted to see if recording what I write means that more people are able to consume the content. This is a test - I stumble in a few places, you can hear a phone ring, and I hate the sound of my own voice. But here we go!
Let me know if you have feedback on this format; if you like it, I’ll start sharing recorded versions with each Monday essay I write. If you like the idea but not the execution, your feedback is more than welcome :)
You can read the original here: Spotify Calls Him Daddy
Graphics from the original essay below:
We talking about PODCASTS:
2019 Podcast Ad Revenue vs. YouTube Ad Revenue:
Radio Stocks Have Significantly Underperformed the Market:
The Individual Creator Value Chain:
The Media Barbell:
Spotify’s Stock Performance Since Earshare: The Idiot’s Guide to Investing in Spotify
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.