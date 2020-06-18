Streaming Succession (Audio Edition)

|0:00
|-13:39
If you’re listening to this and haven’t subscribed to Not Boring, join 4,000+ smart, curious, business-savvy readers by entering your e-mail address below:
Hi friends 👋🏻,
I hope you enjoy the audio edition of Streaming Succession!
✍️ If you’d like to read or share the original essay, you can find it here: Streaming Succession
Below, I’ve included the graphics from the episode so that you can follow along. I’ll point out in the audio when there’s something to look at.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.