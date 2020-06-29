The Will Ferrell Effect (Audio Edition)

If you’re listening to this and haven’t subscribed to Not Boring, join 5,200+ smart, curious, business-savvy readers by entering your e-mail address below:

Hi friends 👋🏻,

I hope you enjoy the audio edition of The Will Ferrell Effect!

✍️ If you’d like to read or share the original essay, you can find it here: The Will Ferrell Effect

Below, I’ve included the graphics from the episode so that you can follow along. I’ll point out in the audio when there’s something to look at.

And if you enjoy what you’re hearing, please share Not Boring with your smartest friends!

Share

You can help grow Not Boring, climb up the leaderboard, and win fame and Not Boring swag by sharing your referral link. Just enter your email in the box at the bottom of the referral page to get your unique code, and share away!

Thanks for listening,

Packy