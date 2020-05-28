Worldconnectors (Audio Edition)

If you’re listening to this and haven’t subscribed to Not Boring, join 1,648 smart, curious, business-savvy readers by entering your e-mail address below:

Hello friends!

A surprising number of people - 293 - listened to the audio edition of Spotify Calls Him Daddy that I recorded on Monday, so I decided to stick with this. The essays are long, so doing an audio version gives more people the chance to learn while doing other things.

If you’d like to read or share the original essay, you can find it here:

Worldconnectors & the new mainstream

Below, I’ve included the graphics from the episode so that you can follow along. I’ll point out in the audio when there’s something to look at.